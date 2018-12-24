Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 2.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 3,667 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 186,169 shares with $31.69M value, up from 182,502 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $65.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93M shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 01/05/2018 – Ag Barometer declines for second month amid looming trade war concerns; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 13/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86

Pggm Investments decreased Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) stake by 2.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pggm Investments sold 35,555 shares as Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The Pggm Investments holds 1.22M shares with $139.90 million value, down from 1.25 million last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc Com now has $70.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07M shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. On Friday, August 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $29,407 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 273 shares. On Friday, November 23 the insider ROGERS BRIAN C bought $880,200. 15,735 shares were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A, worth $1.80 million.

Pggm Investments increased Kilroy Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:KRC) stake by 174,338 shares to 3.10 million valued at $222.03M in 2018Q3. It also upped Check Point Software Tech Lt Ord (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 84,255 shares and now owns 337,255 shares. Sealed Air Corp New Com (NYSE:SEE) was raised too.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 100 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 27,593 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Greystone Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 32,139 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or owns 49,353 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Haverford Ser has invested 1.85% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 168,442 were reported by Cibc Markets Inc. Hartline accumulated 14,170 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 671,573 shares. First Merchants holds 53,621 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,457 shares. Capital Guardian stated it has 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Adi Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 8.56% or 85,000 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 172,867 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 5,828 shares. Df Dent And owns 32,419 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Wednesday, November 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 28 by SunTrust. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 15 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 23 with “Outperform”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Robert W. Baird. PiperJaffray maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, November 21. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $93 target. Gordon Haskett downgraded the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, November 8 to “Hold” rating.

Among 10 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, November 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Miller Howard Invests has 1.79% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 434,779 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Management has 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 46,688 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 23,517 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ww Asset Management Inc invested in 20,403 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,050 shares. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.38% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Van Hulzen Asset Llc holds 0.09% or 1,936 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 10,376 shares stake. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0% or 29 shares. Van Eck Corp owns 4,048 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 102 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 10,666 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 5,709 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.54% or 15,117 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 7,708 shares to 81,511 valued at $35.29 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 5,443 shares and now owns 128,428 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.