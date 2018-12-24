Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 11.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 301,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.13 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 9.57M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 13.42% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/03/2018 – James Ward Named President At McCann Detroit; 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 4.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 110,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $213.23M, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 75,406 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $88.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 395,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 766,184 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Among 18 analysts covering Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Interpublic Group of Companies had 60 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 15 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, May 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 6. Telsey Advisory Group maintained The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) rating on Thursday, October 22. Telsey Advisory Group has “Outperform” rating and $27.50 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, July 17. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 31. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, January 2. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 18 to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IPG in report on Monday, September 11 with “Buy” rating.

