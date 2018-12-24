Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 41.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 17,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,520 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $648,000, down from 43,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 2.85M shares traded or 47.62% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 68.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS LAUNCH OF NATIONAL LOTTERY OF KAZAKHST; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 11.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 3,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,918 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52 million, down from 34,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 428,519 shares to 444,519 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) by 849,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 952,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (Put).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.49 million activity. On Thursday, August 9 the insider COTTLE BARRY L bought $332,400. SCHWARTZ BARRY F bought $151,750 worth of stock. The insider PERELMAN RONALD O bought $5.55 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $248,550 was made by MCDONALD GABRIELLE K on Wednesday, June 27.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 139.29% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $10.09 million for 34.39 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.57% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Scientific Games Corp had 30 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, January 26. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, August 19 with “Sell”. Jefferies maintained Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) rating on Tuesday, August 7. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, November 16 to “Hold”. The stock of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Craig Hallum. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) rating on Tuesday, August 18. Sterne Agee CRT has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Janney Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 24 report. On Wednesday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Friday, February 26. As per Friday, December 16, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold SGMS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.49 million shares or 4.52% less from 56.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 48,510 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bluecrest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 21,367 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 8,615 shares. Armistice Capital Ltd Liability owns 900,000 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,558 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 101,898 shares. Landscape Ltd Com reported 42,955 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 109,016 were reported by First Tru L P. Trexquant Inv LP has 0.09% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Supreme Court Legalizing Sports Betting Will Be Huge for 4 Gaming Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Borqs Technologies (BRQS) Announces Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2017. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “9 High-Risk Stocks to Buy for Massive Rewards – Yahoo Finance” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Dividend Champion Roars Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Dividend Dream Or Dreadful Mistake? (Ian Bezek) – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Sun-Sentinel.com and their article: “South Florida schedule for Christmas Day – Sun Sentinel” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Futures point to gains as the Dow attempts to rebound from its worst week in a decade – CNBC” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.