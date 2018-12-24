Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 39.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 4,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,132 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $500,000, down from 10,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 30,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.79 million, up from 179,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 3.89 million shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK)

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.28 million activity. 23,008 shares were sold by Anagnost Andrew, worth $3.50M on Friday, October 5.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $627.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yext Inc by 694,674 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $30.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,672 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Co owns 3,627 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 100,383 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 44,511 shares. 122,610 are owned by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1.18M shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0.03% or 532,041 shares. 12,218 were reported by Prudential Public Lc. Hl Limited Company holds 0.01% or 5,544 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 11.04 million shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 14,200 shares. Melvin Cap LP reported 325,000 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Us Bank & Trust De has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 47,759 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autodesk Inc. had 141 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, August 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130.0 target in Wednesday, November 29 report. On Friday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The rating was downgraded by OTR Global on Thursday, August 3 to “Mixed”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report. Rosenblatt downgraded the shares of ADSK in report on Tuesday, November 10 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, March 7 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $202.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,460 shares to 32,368 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 11,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ).

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Wednesday, April 20 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, January 11, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, January 19 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, September 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PM in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Wednesday, September 21 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank initiated Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Tuesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $12000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 6,873 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First City Mgmt Incorporated invested in 11,733 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,324 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh accumulated 0.26% or 317,546 shares. 4,456 were accumulated by Benin Mngmt. Northside Capital Ltd Company holds 0.46% or 15,749 shares. 75 are owned by Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc. Janney Capital Llc has invested 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Regent Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,711 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Limited Com has 1.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 97,532 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 571,737 shares. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,788 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement has invested 3.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.