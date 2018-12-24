First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 14.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 1,216 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 7,093 shares with $2.64 million value, down from 8,309 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $172.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is expected to pay $0.23 on Jan 18, 2019. (NYSE:DOC) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Physicians Realty Trust’s current price of $15.98 translates into 1.44% yield. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 21, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 2.48 million shares traded or 92.14% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has declined 1.62% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 53.8 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Among 5 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, August 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 10 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Capital One. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

