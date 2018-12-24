Among 6 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $148 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 3 by Macquarie Research. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 5 by Credit Suisse. See Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) latest ratings:

05/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $160 New Target: $158 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform New Target: $138 Upgrade

11/09/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Initiates Coverage On

06/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150 New Target: $135 Downgrade

11/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $145 New Target: $148 Maintain

03/07/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 1,775 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 100,093 shares with $22.60M value, up from 98,318 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Chevron Corporation shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Finance Ser reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Fagan Associates has 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability reported 29,758 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 40,715 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Prio Wealth Lp has 0.34% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parsec Fin Mgmt invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Woodley Farra Manion Port has invested 2.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Windsor Capital Llc holds 8,416 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carlson Limited Partnership owns 171,900 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7.39M shares. South Texas Money Mngmt holds 1.92% or 372,632 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Investment Limited Liability reported 13,852 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $199.12 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 14.03 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.82 million activity. The insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 4,750 shares worth $550,991.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 740 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 21 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240 target in Friday, November 2 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, June 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Guggenheim. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 23 with “Market Perform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walter & Keenan Consulting Commerce Mi Adv holds 2.76% or 40,812 shares. Prentiss Smith And Com invested in 3,605 shares. Godsey & Gibb invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthtrust reported 1.32% stake. Weiss Multi holds 15,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hengehold Limited Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westover Limited accumulated 4.17% or 36,445 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 463,610 shares. Stralem & Com owns 4,400 shares. 15,057 were reported by Orca Investment Lc. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd reported 1.17 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 263,631 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 2.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Commercial Bank In reported 153,848 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 101,166 shares.