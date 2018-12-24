Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 11,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,198 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.33 million, up from 154,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook is alerting users if their data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Mobile Advertising Rev Represented 91% of Advertising Rev for 1Q; 23/03/2018 – CleanTechnica: Elon Deletes SpaceX & Tesla Facebook Pages (After Discovering Them); 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION; 29/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 16/05/2018 – EP’s Tajani: EP to Organize a Hearing With Facebook, Other Parties Concerned; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Asked If Lack of Diversity Hobbled Facebook on Russia

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 129.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc bought 13,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $786,000, up from 10,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14,535 shares to 414,938 shares, valued at $44.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 16,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,914 shares, and cut its stake in National Grid Plc Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Contrarius Inv has 4.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 166,852 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Company Limited Liability. 50,598 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Strs Ohio reported 1.98M shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 3,287 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% or 255,749 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Inv Management owns 23,838 shares. 34,797 are owned by Salient Tru Lta. Moreover, Solaris Asset Management Ltd Liability has 2.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,882 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Legacy Cap Partners holds 7,422 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4.52M were accumulated by Edgewood Management Ltd Com. Moreover, Thornburg Invest Mngmt has 1.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tcw holds 2.36% or 1.75 million shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 72 sales for $1.58 billion activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $113,678. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 10,600 shares worth $2.06M. 55,000 shares valued at $9.66M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, August 29. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.45M worth of stock or 38,164 shares. Taylor Susan J.S. also sold $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Another trade for 1,560 shares valued at $236,371 was sold by FISCHER DAVID B..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bangor State Bank owns 0.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 88,961 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 134,197 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moors And Cabot holds 1.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 304,034 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oarsman Cap owns 0.63% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46,279 shares. Chemung Canal Com owns 23,900 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.06% or 5,769 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Llc reported 0.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amer Century accumulated 7.49M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Rfg Advisory Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.63% or 71,687 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a West Virginia-based fund reported 139,765 shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc reported 362,119 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp holds 64,663 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 81,927 shares to 40,460 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 3,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 914,368 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

