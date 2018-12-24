Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,996 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.14M, up from 31,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 2,256 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 59.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 11,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $755,000, down from 20,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 311 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Friday, January 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $175.0 target. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, January 3 to “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, January 19. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, July 18. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 22 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. $495,846 worth of stock was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $1.67M were sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by OWENS JAMES W. Shares for $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M. Swedish Joseph also bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 1.99% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tompkins Fincl holds 0.71% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 22,907 shares. Middleton And Incorporated Ma stated it has 3,564 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 1,748 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.24% or 2.05M shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mgmt holds 3.4% or 52,003 shares in its portfolio. Apriem holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,547 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 20,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 1.57% or 37,997 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Company reported 175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 103,166 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Management has 1,411 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co New York reported 5,638 shares stake.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,722 shares to 41,193 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,633 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.96 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.96 per share. YUM’s profit will be $299.81 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $7.21 million activity. Gibbs David W also sold $588,004 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares. Russell David Eric had sold 7,340 shares worth $660,600 on Tuesday, September 25. 1,681 shares were sold by Skeans Tracy L, worth $148,611. Catlett Scott sold $67,050 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold YUM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers has 6,462 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Leavell Management reported 11,082 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 7,056 were reported by Palladium Prns Limited Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 39,048 shares. 34,255 were reported by North Star Asset Mngmt. Amp Limited invested 0.17% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 31,577 are owned by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne accumulated 6,400 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Chilton Inv Co Ltd Com has 7,853 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Horrell Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 750 shares. Natixis accumulated 86,397 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 21,535 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 60,358 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Old Point Trust & Svcs N A holds 30,395 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio.

