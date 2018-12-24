Pittenger & Anderson Lifted Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding; Neuberger Berman Has 0.73 Sentiment

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 27.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 5,040 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 23,497 shares with $5.87 million value, up from 18,457 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $15.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.35M shares traded or 132.88% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C

Neuberger Berman Inc (NEU) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.27, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 72 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 98 decreased and sold their stakes in Neuberger Berman Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 6.29 million shares, down from 6.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Neuberger Berman Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 85 Increased: 43 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold IDXX shares while 207 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 70.63 million shares or 1.73% less from 71.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bangor Financial Bank accumulated 1,499 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1.08 million shares. Capstone Invest Lc reported 443 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Company has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 6,187 shares. Howland Ltd Liability Co holds 3.39% or 179,081 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.33% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Nomura Inc owns 15,619 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 107,900 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% stake. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.95% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 6,090 are held by Telemus. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,022 shares. Parsons Capital Ri owns 1,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.54% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Among 4 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IDEXX Laboratories had 4 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Friday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, November 5. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $259 target in Friday, August 17 report.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 4,750 shares to 5,200 valued at $1.19 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 3,247 shares and now owns 21,946 shares. Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) was reduced too.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $15.75 million activity. TWIGGE GIOVANI had sold 11,372 shares worth $2.76 million. Shares for $666,823 were sold by Studer Jacqueline. HENDERSON REBECCA M sold 3,504 shares worth $682,992. $7.37 million worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was sold by AYERS JONATHAN W. Lane Michael sold 5,912 shares worth $1.44M.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2.76% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation for 876,467 shares. Archon Partners Llc owns 29,301 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jlb & Associates Inc has 2.26% invested in the company for 25,970 shares. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.72% in the stock. Copeland Capital Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,648 shares.

