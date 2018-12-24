Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp Com (ALL) by 5.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.57 million, up from 72,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Platform Specialty Prods Cor (PAH) by 79.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 2.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 760,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.49 million, down from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Platform Specialty Prods Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 1.33 million shares traded. Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) has risen 14.94% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PAH News: 09/05/2018 – Platform Specialty Products Corporation Announces The Closing Of Its Acquisition Of HiTech Korea Co., Ltd By MacDermid Performance Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Platform Specialty 1Q EPS 13c; 05/04/2018 – Platform Specialty Volume Surges More Than 13 Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Platform Specialty Products Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAH); 03/05/2018 – PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP – SEPARATION PLAN ON TRACK FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 03/05/2018 – MARTIN E. FRANKLIN REPORTS 9.2 PCT STAKE IN PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Platform Specialty: Separation Plan on Track for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Platform Specialty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 72,377 shares to 103,175 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 441,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Forterra Inc.

Analysts await Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 82.61% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PAH’s profit will be $11.53 million for 58.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Platform Specialty Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PAH shares while 62 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 247.08 million shares or 0.26% less from 247.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 225,192 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) or 3.84M shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc), New York-based fund reported 600 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 313,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0.21% in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) or 4.81M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) for 69,860 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Co owns 460,391 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 0% or 168,574 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 39,794 shares. Next Group Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). The Us-based Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 44,478 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 35.24M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.13% or 11.93 million shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Platform Specialty Products Corporation had 29 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 23 report. UBS maintained Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) rating on Thursday, September 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $11 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was initiated on Monday, August 22 by Roth Capital. Credit Suisse reinitiated Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) rating on Thursday, December 3. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $14.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 18 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, March 9 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 19 by Citigroup. Nomura maintained the shares of PAH in report on Tuesday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 15 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18.52 million activity. Another trade for 150,750 shares valued at $1.65 million was bought by FRANKLIN MARTIN E. On Monday, November 5 the insider ASHKEN IAN G H bought $1.34 million. Shares for $211,400 were bought by Capps John Edward.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity. Shares for $64,118 were sold by Merten Jesse E on Wednesday, November 7.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $552.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:CPT) by 59,539 shares to 3,394 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 8,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,848 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A.