Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 3.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 24,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 683,498 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $114.06 million, down from 707,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 473,603 shares traded or 57.61% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 17.82% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 31249.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 16,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,615 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69 million, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $230.49. About 1.70M shares traded or 81.27% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $4.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 132,569 shares to 382,296 shares, valued at $27.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 12,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,171 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Among 33 analysts covering Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc had 150 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 16 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, May 31 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $215 target in Friday, May 27 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, August 26 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Thursday, July 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 25. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 30 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ULTA shares while 182 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 2.73% less from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 708 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Shellback LP stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pension invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fjarde Ap has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Usa Fincl Portformulas stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Amp Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Argent Trust reported 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 16,301 shares. 8,000 are held by Granite Point Limited Partnership. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Tru Com holds 0.96% or 33,321 shares. Guardian Life Comm Of America owns 159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.08% stake.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $21.15 million activity. 3,500 shares were sold by Eck Dennis K, worth $880,345 on Thursday, June 21. On Monday, September 17 Halligan Catherine Ann sold $36,313 worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 129 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold POOL shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 35.49 million shares or 0.99% less from 35.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 86,490 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 7,532 shares. Zebra has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr owns 2,623 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Partners owns 5,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,295 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 15 shares. Invesco Limited reported 762,610 shares. Wasatch Advsr holds 574,181 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 10 shares. Epoch Partners Inc stated it has 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Fcg Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1,824 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns invested 0.09% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 58,506 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 114.29% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.21 per share. POOL’s profit will be $18.12M for 77.53 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.89% negative EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 143,572 shares to 413,397 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 16,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

