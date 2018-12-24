Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) stake by 10.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 1.40 million shares as Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 12.05 million shares with $1.35B value, down from 13.44 million last quarter. Digital Realty Trust Inc. now has $22.77B valuation. It closed at $106.1 lastly. It is down 1.94% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report $1.24 EPS on January, 28.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 26.53% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. PFBC’s profit would be $19.00 million giving it 8.28 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Preferred Bank’s analysts see 3.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 421,312 shares traded or 394.86% up from the average. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 28.39% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Preferred Bank had 2 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) rating on Friday, July 20. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Raymond James.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $629.71 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 10.41 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

Among 9 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 12 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Jefferies. The stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Guggenheim. The stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, November 5. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 17.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.73 million activity. $281,250 worth of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shares were sold by Mills Joshua A.. KENNEDY KEVIN sold 400 shares worth $45,804. Another trade for 7,871 shares valued at $913,036 was sold by Sharp Christopher. SHAM EDWARD F also sold $1.20M worth of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shares.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 8.39% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.55 per share. DLR’s profit will be $360.57 million for 15.79 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.07% EPS growth.