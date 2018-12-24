Preformed Line Products Co (NASDAQ:PLPC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Jan 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:PLPC) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Preformed Line Products Co’s current price of $51.20 translates into 0.39% yield. Preformed Line Products Co’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 13, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 30,158 shares traded or 173.82% up from the average. Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) has declined 20.83% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLPC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Preformed Line Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLPC); 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 09/03/2018 Preformed Line Products 4Q EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q Net $5.53M; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 19/03/2018 – Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

Among 2 analysts covering Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Piedmont Office Realty had 2 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) on Friday, November 30 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, June 29. See Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) latest ratings:

30/11/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/06/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $20 New Target: $23 Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 105.74 million shares or 2.41% less from 108.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 84,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0% stake. Gsa Capital Partners Llp accumulated 0.04% or 39,154 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,171 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,018 shares. Mesirow Fin Invest invested in 1.23% or 718,950 shares. Lpl Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 111,952 shares. Aperio Gp owns 24,372 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 223,600 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has 4,086 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 79,052 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.34 million shares or 0.61% of the stock. Pnc Ser Group Inc owns 7,211 shares.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 2.29M shares traded or 157.87% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has declined 6.09% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. It has a 43.01 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $35,700 activity. The insider Taysom Dale H. bought $35,700.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1,640 activity. 12 shares valued at $853 were bought by GIBBONS MICHAEL E on Monday, October 22.