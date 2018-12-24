Presima Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 1.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 280,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.61M, up from 277,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 9 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Old Point Financial Corporatio (OPOF) by 16.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 40,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,227 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.68 million, up from 250,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Old Point Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 4,322 shares traded. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 10.71% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold SPG shares while 218 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 284.88 million shares or 1.89% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 108,171 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,300 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc reported 1,354 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ledyard National Bank accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Company holds 1,347 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Management Inc stated it has 311 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 1.49 million shares. Whitnell & accumulated 0.23% or 3,325 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 69,414 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 46,003 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested in 12,781 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc owns 443 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Among 24 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Simon Property Group had 79 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy” on Monday, October 30. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $17500 target in Tuesday, March 27 report. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SPG in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, October 29. As per Monday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 22. Barclays Capital maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Monday, February 26 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 1 report. Argus Research maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) rating on Friday, November 13. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $227 target.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $781.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 60,400 shares to 482,600 shares, valued at $87.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 5 investors sold OPOF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.80 million shares or 0.48% more from 1.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Point And N A holds 291,227 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Management Co Inc has invested 0.07% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Millennium Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 167 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 62 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.06% or 12,037 shares. 3,925 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Comm Mn. Pnc Financial Svcs invested in 0% or 2,082 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 35,663 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 2,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Stieven Cap LP accumulated 176,657 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 1,482 shares stake.

