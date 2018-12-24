Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.31M, down from 40,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82M shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 59.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 9,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,271 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96 million, down from 15,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 6 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 EPS to $30.12 From $30.23; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Total Voting Rights; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Director Declaration; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF EIGHT BLACKROCK CLOSED-END FUNDS; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Preferred Shares Issued by 46 BlackRock Closed-End Funds; 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Is Ready for Big Pound Move. Direction Not Applicable; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK HAS 11.03% VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 12

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74M for 20.14 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, September 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 8 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BDX in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Hold” on Wednesday, January 6. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $27500 target in Thursday, June 21 report. Jefferies maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, July 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $23000 target. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 18. Jefferies maintained the shares of BDX in report on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Friday, November 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $230.0 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 12 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 385 shares. Tradition Cap reported 8,495 shares. Destination Wealth invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 662,140 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,734 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1,287 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Comm Limited, Japan-based fund reported 670 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 58,403 shares. 22,800 were accumulated by Hikari. 105,400 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Cibc Ww holds 86,978 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason owns 5,288 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc invested in 2,344 shares. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. The insider Mas Ribo Alberto sold 4,530 shares worth $1.07 million. $511,328 worth of stock was sold by Bodner Charles R on Friday, November 16. Lim James C also sold $1.26M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Thursday, November 8. 13,498 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $3.18M were sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A. Polen Thomas E Jr sold $1.28M worth of stock or 5,243 shares. 5,887 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $1.49M were sold by Borzi James W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intact Inv Inc accumulated 10,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Btim Corporation accumulated 1,013 shares. Texas-based American Bankshares has invested 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ascend Cap has 20,673 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern holds 0.21% or 668 shares. Bb&T holds 4,323 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co reported 0.13% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt accumulated 17,873 shares or 1.21% of the stock. 4,443 are owned by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Dupont Management Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 28,356 shares. Inv Of Virginia Lc stated it has 5,141 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Patriot Wealth Mgmt reported 16,643 shares.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $6.91 EPS, up 10.74% or $0.67 from last year’s $6.24 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 13.36 P/E if the $6.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.52 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 121,806 shares to 404,231 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 20,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Among 18 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock had 102 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 17. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy”. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Tuesday, January 16 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BLK in report on Wednesday, March 14 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 14.