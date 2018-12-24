Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 10,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,901 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39M, down from 30,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 33.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,813 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.18M, up from 50,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19M shares traded or 48.75% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $747.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,429 shares to 11,381 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 34 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Analog Devices had 156 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 14. SunTrust upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, August 19 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Wednesday, February 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADI in report on Wednesday, November 22 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was reinitiated by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.07 million shares. 16,717 are owned by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Rothschild And Commerce Asset Mgmt Us reported 208,187 shares stake. 15,803 were accumulated by Management Of Virginia Ltd. Fiduciary Trust has 57,317 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Finemark Bankshares holds 0.02% or 3,240 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Lc owns 2,268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 627,815 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,461 shares. Thomas White Int has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). California-based Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 8,118 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gru invested in 197,570 shares. Mufg Americas owns 231,071 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 21,510 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $15.03 million activity. On Monday, December 3 the insider ROCHE VINCENT sold $933,400. 10,000 shares valued at $900,140 were sold by STATA RAY on Wednesday, November 28. $262,413 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by SEIF MARGARET K. Hassett Joseph sold $1.20M worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Monday, August 27. Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth had sold 2,700 shares worth $243,886. NOVICH NEIL S had sold 7,500 shares worth $719,228.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $6.43M worth of stock was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, November 8. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Llc reported 168,630 shares stake. Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca owns 3.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,594 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 5,799 shares. Moreover, Gator Mngmt Limited Liability has 1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakworth Capital, a Alabama-based fund reported 44,466 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Llc Il invested in 394,272 shares. 8,962 were reported by Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Guardian Invest owns 29,530 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clean Yield Gp has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 344,319 are owned by Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications has 38,470 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 248,257 shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 1.72 million shares. Fenimore Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 6,413 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 3 by FBR Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $80.0 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by FBN Securities. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 27 by Stifel Nicolaus.