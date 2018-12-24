Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.32M, down from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 1,355 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 78.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 102,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28,346 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.93 million, down from 130,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 589 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Dividend Champion Roars Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Dividend Dream Or Dreadful Mistake? (Ian Bezek) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Curious Dividend Raise? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Really? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 9 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 22 by Cowen & Co. Jefferies maintained the shares of PM in report on Tuesday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, December 18, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, August 24 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 18 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highstreet Asset invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). United Kingdom-based Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested in 0.44% or 70,985 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 654 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 0.25% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 89,760 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 293,285 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 0.02% stake. Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 955 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 46,060 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 23,441 were accumulated by Putnam Limited Liability. Wisconsin-based First Business Finance Service Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mengis Cap Management has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 25,216 were reported by Wms Prns Llc. Fort LP reported 302 shares. Webster Bank N A invested in 0.08% or 6,748 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) reported 17,500 shares stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brandes Investment Ptnrs LP holds 49,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt invested in 14.81M shares or 0.82% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 2.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Balasa Dinverno Foltz reported 10,301 shares. Baxter Bros reported 1.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Financial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 97,285 shares. Fincl Consulate has invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pitcairn stated it has 21,066 shares. Monarch Cap Management Incorporated invested in 63,358 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Wharton Business Lc has 5,050 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,810 shares. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested 1.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Procter & Gamble (PG) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 26, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks Defying the Market Selloff, Including Cronos – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 27. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, April 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 19 by Jefferies. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Thursday, December 22. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 27 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, January 19.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 3,123 shares to 28,913 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market Etf (VEA) by 13,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Total Intl Bd Index Fd Etf (BNDX).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 2,901 shares worth $242,298 on Wednesday, August 22. 5,006 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $418,112 were sold by Bishop Steven D. Pritchard Marc S. sold 2,978 shares worth $242,261. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 10,000 shares worth $927,424 on Monday, November 12. $65,310 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M. Fish Kathleen B sold $996,196 worth of stock or 11,931 shares.