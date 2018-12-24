Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 5.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,264 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.24M, up from 177,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 1.33 million shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 19.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 37,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 154,229 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.84M, down from 191,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 14 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,026 shares. Salem Mngmt stated it has 2.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Quantres Asset Mgmt invested in 5,500 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 1.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 231,895 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 9,932 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, City has 1.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 65,441 shares. Baxter Bros Inc owns 62,394 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,606 shares. Retirement Planning Group Inc has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 224,218 shares. Peninsula Asset Management holds 6,210 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Management has invested 0.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Valmark Advisers Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 10 with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, April 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, October 22. Pritchard Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, August 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 17 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, May 30. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $9800 target.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Another trade for 4,181 shares valued at $349,206 was sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M. Another trade for 1,062 shares valued at $99,828 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Friday, November 16. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 2,198 shares worth $183,582. $715,072 worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, November 9. Fish Kathleen B also sold $358,393 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 22. $451,186 worth of stock was sold by Majoras Deborah P on Wednesday, August 22.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Renovations improve employee experience at P&G HQ (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 29, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Procter & Gamble (PG) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G adviser hired as CEO of Pier 1 – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whirlpool had 44 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 15. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, June 4 to “Outperform”. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 27 by Gabelli. On Monday, October 17 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Top Pick” rating in Tuesday, September 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 12. Credit Suisse maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Tuesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,817 activity.