Progress Software (PRGS) EPS Estimated At $0.66; J C Penney (JCP)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

J C Penney Corp Inc (JCP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 85 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 93 reduced and sold positions in J C Penney Corp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 206.25 million shares, down from 208.06 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding J C Penney Corp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 53 Increased: 56 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report $0.66 EPS on January, 9.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. PRGS’s profit would be $29.64M giving it 12.28 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Progress Software Corporation’s analysts see 26.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.17% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 954,251 shares traded or 119.70% up from the average. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has declined 16.18% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 2.11% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for 6.55 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 14.56 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, J. Goldman & Co Lp has 0.37% invested in the company for 3.19 million shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.34% in the stock. Qcm Cayman Ltd., a Texas-based fund reported 46,834 shares.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $343.79 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 13.78M shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) has declined 58.41% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.41% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 13/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH UNDERPERFORM, $2.50 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY – 2018 ADJ EPS NOW EXPECTED TO BE LOSS OF $0.07 TO EARNINGS OF $0.13; 19/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive – See inside the massive J.C. Penney Wauwatosa building that just sold: Slideshow; 26/03/2018 – JCP Issues Letter to Unitholders of Crius Energy Trust; 08/03/2018 – JCPenney Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 30/04/2018 – The home category is growing for Penney as apparel shrinks; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO leaving means the company is doomed; 18/04/2018 – JCP Proposes Changes to Indenture of Crius Energy Trust; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart tops targets, Penney misses; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 66.67% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.57 per share. JCP’s profit will be $59.93M for 1.43 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.52 actual EPS reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Progress Software Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 39.64 million shares or 0.29% more from 39.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 15,062 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc accumulated 19,593 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 0.13% or 519,708 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,232 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc reported 0.08% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Morgan Stanley holds 760,157 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 277,350 shares. 43,948 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. 108,363 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Boston Limited Com holds 0.04% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 26,040 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 31,362 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc has 19,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio.