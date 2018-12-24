Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 482,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.19M, down from 489,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Prologis Reit (PLD) by 300% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.49 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Prologis Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77M shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68.0 target in Thursday, October 12 report. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, January 22, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, June 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 18 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Tuesday, January 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $64 target. J.P. Morgan upgraded Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Tuesday, March 27 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 17 by CapitalOne. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bowen Hanes invested in 19,306 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Street has 35.25M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 1,785 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Communication has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fdx Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 329,669 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 361 were reported by Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 721 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 692,288 shares. Farmers Merchants, a Nebraska-based fund reported 205 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 2,494 shares. 65.33 million are owned by Blackrock Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, INFY, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T And Microsoft: High-Yield Alternative Strategies For A Choppy Market – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “MSFT Will Release Disc-Less Xbox One in 2019, Xbox Anaconda in 2020 – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 4, 2018 : GE, QQQ, VG, MSFT, T, S, AABA, CMCSA, PBR, VZ, SBUX, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Large-Cap Tech Stocks Leading the December Meltdown – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Hldg Incorporated reported 0.28% stake. Culbertson A N & Commerce owns 120,804 shares. Rock Point Limited Liability Co invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Solaris Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 10.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 223,488 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincluden Mngmt holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,707 shares. Alleghany Corporation De accumulated 8.56% or 3.12 million shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 109,965 shares. Pitcairn holds 63,748 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il accumulated 394,272 shares. Northern Cap Llc owns 1.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,809 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 57,084 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gp invested in 1.28% or 3.39M shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 23. Argus Research maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, October 23. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 23 by Tigress Financial. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, April 27. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, April 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by Oppenheimer.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 148,087 shares to 920,072 shares, valued at $62.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 983,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.