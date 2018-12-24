Legal & General Group Plc decreased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 0.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc sold 16,963 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 2.26 million shares with $214.61 million value, down from 2.28M last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $34.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 4.94 million shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Jan 24, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $5.81 translates into 1.03% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Nov 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 7.11 million shares traded or 212.21% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 0.30% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES

Since November 8, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $24,216 activity. Stark Eugene S bought $6,720 worth of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) on Friday, December 7. 2,500 shares were bought by Van Dask Kristin Lea, worth $17,496.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At PSEC – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Prospect Capital (PSEC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.45, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 44.80 million shares or 19.26% more from 37.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited stated it has 269,544 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 1.46M shares. Suntrust Banks owns 119,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barnett And invested in 0% or 1,300 shares. Essex Serv has invested 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 5,500 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 404,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 310,600 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Wesbanco Bank & Trust owns 15,917 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Bluecrest Management owns 0.04% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 207,239 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.4% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 862,163 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 7 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

More important recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Blockchain and Telemedicine May Challenge Swelling Healthcare Costs in the US as More Companies Adopt New Tech – GlobeNewswire”, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cybrary to shift HQ to College Park’s Discovery District – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caxton Associate LP accumulated 3,293 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,400 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Union Savings Bank accumulated 0.17% or 5,778 shares. State Bank Of Mellon reported 4.71M shares. 84 were reported by City Hldg. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 112,328 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 1.76M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2,230 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.11% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Profund Advsr Lc owns 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,185 shares. Secor Lp reported 0.76% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% or 4,502 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 61,243 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 5,116 shares to 66,886 valued at $8.30M in 2018Q3. It also upped Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) stake by 19,647 shares and now owns 79,827 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Capital One Financial had 12 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, July 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, October 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 24. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of COF in report on Monday, December 10 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 2 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 20. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $98 target in Wednesday, October 24 report.