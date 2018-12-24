Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in First Merchants (FRME) by 5.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.59 million, up from 393,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in First Merchants for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 325,261 shares traded or 99.34% up from the average. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 10.09% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assurant Inc. (AIZ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 70,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $188.72M, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assurant Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 652,051 shares traded or 15.78% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has declined 8.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048

Since June 20, 2018, it had 10 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Lehman Gary also bought $1,674 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Thursday, November 1. Marhenke Michael C also sold $1.28M worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) shares. $729,465 worth of stock was sold by RECHIN MICHAEL C on Monday, August 20. Shares for $50,260 were sold by FLUHLER STEPHAN on Wednesday, June 20.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 24,621 shares to 269,092 shares, valued at $26.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Techn (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,681 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Serv (NASDAQ:HCSG).

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Merchants Corporation and MBT Financial Corporation Announce the Signing of a Definitive Merger Agreement – Nasdaq” on October 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2018: PFG,FBTF,FRME,JPM,IVZ – Nasdaq” published on October 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Merchants Corporation (FRME) CEO Michael C. Rechin on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold FRME shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.72 million shares or 0.97% more from 34.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 199 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2,450 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 38,320 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 62 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Schroder Mngmt Group Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 311,251 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,120 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.06% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Monarch Capital Mngmt accumulated 10,331 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest has invested 0.07% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 209,872 shares. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,357 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity stated it has 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 480 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Merchants has $53.0 highest and $27.50 lowest target. $44.50’s average target is 32.09% above currents $33.69 stock price. First Merchants had 18 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 6 report. On Thursday, July 21 the stock rating was initiated by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 28. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 3. As per Friday, January 29, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Monday, July 30 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, August 18 by Zacks. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold AIZ shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 56.80 million shares or 0.81% less from 57.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Lc. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 28,070 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 24,344 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 371,646 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Ifrah Fincl Svcs accumulated 2,046 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). M&T Natl Bank owns 3,933 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 23,096 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intll Group owns 35,022 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.11% stake. 35,096 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 3,474 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated has invested 1.09% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 1,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 223,259 shares to 5.04 million shares, valued at $303.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 895,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Among 10 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Assurant had 14 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Bank of America downgraded the shares of AIZ in report on Monday, January 9 to “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, July 30. SunTrust maintained Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) rating on Wednesday, October 11. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $115.0 target. The stock of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 7. Jefferies maintained Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) on Friday, August 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 21. On Wednesday, October 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 45.65% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $62.06M for 21.32 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.66% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $228.36 million activity. Pagano Christopher J sold $128,107 worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) on Monday, September 10. Shares for $1.55M were sold by Mergelmeyer Gene on Tuesday, August 14.