Wex Inc (WEX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 143 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 106 trimmed and sold equity positions in Wex Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 39.84 million shares, down from 41.38 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wex Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 82 Increased: 97 New Position: 46.

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased Wells Fargo & Co Usd1.6666 Common Stock (WFC) stake by 114.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rathbone Brothers Plc acquired 28,500 shares as Wells Fargo & Co Usd1.6666 Common Stock (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 53,353 shares with $2.80M value, up from 24,853 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co Usd1.6666 Common Stock now has $212.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58M shares traded or 130.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – Chicago can pursue part of Wells Fargo predatory lending case; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 11/04/2018 – ABPRO CORPORATION SAYS UBS INVESTMENT BANK, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, NOMURA ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Point Trust And N A holds 0.56% or 19,057 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Washington-based Smead Mngmt Inc has invested 3.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Elm Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Welch Limited reported 0.02% stake. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 157,077 shares or 0.72% of the stock. California Employees Retirement owns 10.58 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.15% stake. Comerica Incorporated holds 0.06% or 9,102 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc reported 806,826 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 27,760 shares. Davis Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7.95% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Altavista Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.47% or 23,901 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 117,400 shares.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity. On Tuesday, August 7 the insider Modjtabai Avid sold $5.87 million.

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased Lockheed Martin Co Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:LMT) stake by 57,049 shares to 155,725 valued at $53.88 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pepsico Inc Usd0.016666 Cap (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,310 shares and now owns 68,701 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wells Fargo had 9 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 2. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 16 by Wood. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, October 15 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 15 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Friday, September 7 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 16 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $5.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 25.98 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 48.85% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.31 per share. WEX’s profit will be $84.05M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.47% negative EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 4.71% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. for 59,285 shares. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owns 43,203 shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.32% invested in the company for 114,112 shares. The New York-based Daruma Capital Management Llc has invested 3.9% in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 968,569 shares.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.42. About 689,766 shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. WEX Inc. (WEX) has risen 18.99% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners