Raymond James Financial (RJF) to pay $0.34 on Jan 17, 2019; Sears Roebuck & Co Has 1 Sentiment

Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) is expected to pay $0.34 on Jan 17, 2019. (NYSE:RJF) shareholders before Jan 2, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Raymond James Financial Inc’s current price of $70.41 translates into 0.48% yield. Raymond James Financial Inc’s dividend has Jan 3, 2019 as record date. Nov 29, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 2.31 million shares traded or 79.28% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 14.56% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $937,713 activity. On Monday, September 10 Carson John C Jr. sold $527,986 worth of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 5,698 shares. Another trade for 6,611 shares valued at $520,352 was made by Catanese George on Tuesday, December 4. Elwyn Tashtego S bought 1,500 shares worth $110,625.

Among 6 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Raymond James Financial had 8 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) rating on Friday, October 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $96 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $100 target in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, December 10. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 100.42 million shares or 0.63% less from 101.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 62,400 shares. Creative Planning invested in 6,234 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has 634 shares. Korea holds 0.04% or 98,167 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 650,000 shares. Blue Chip Prns invested in 2,229 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parametric Assocs invested in 0.02% or 299,614 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited has 30,905 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Moreover, Com Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 6,202 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Dnb Asset As owns 13,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.92 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $-0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 18.61M shares traded or 37.38% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (S) has risen 8.61% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 17/04/2018 – Sprint Smart UC Launch Enables Companies to Elevate Employee Collaboration and Enable Deeper Customer Engagement; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Has Initiated a Search for New Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT BEGINS CALL WITH INVESTORS

