Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 155.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 156,125 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, up from 61,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 519,959 shares traded or 90.18% up from the average. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has risen 20.98% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 08/03/2018 – Immersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of RL- vs LL-starting Position in Unsedated Water Immersion Colonoscopy (RLPvsLLP); 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adjusted Earnings $71.5; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion School honored by Ohio Dept. of Education; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q EPS $2.29; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION – AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD, AND CO, VIEX AGREED TO SUPPORT ELECTION OF NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT BOSCH CAR MULTIMEDIA GMBH; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Boosts 2018 Rev Guidanc; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP SAYS VIEX & AFFILIATES AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FLING

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) by 130.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 142,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,389 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.65 million, up from 109,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 300 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 29.80% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap Stocks With Large-Cap Potential – Investorplace.com” on May 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on December 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Sale of Resins Business – Business Wire” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 A-Rated Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on March 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cenovus Energy, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Rayonier Advanced Materials, B2Gold, Match Group, and Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc had 27 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of RYAM in report on Monday, February 27 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Wednesday, August 10. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) rating on Tuesday, May 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2000 target. The stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 27 by Bank of America. The stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 26. On Friday, October 30 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, October 15. The rating was initiated by Sidoti with “Buy” on Thursday, August 17.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $153.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bj’s Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 5,849 shares to 70,978 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.25M shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Among 6 analysts covering Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Immersion had 15 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 11 report. The stock of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) earned “Buy” rating by Lake Street on Monday, April 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by TheStreet given on Thursday, August 27. Dougherty downgraded the shares of IMMR in report on Tuesday, June 26 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Craig Hallum. As per Friday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, January 29. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum. As per Thursday, August 6, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9,081 shares to 24,513 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 21,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,180 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.16, from 2.29 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold IMMR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 21.00 million shares or 2.79% less from 21.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cypress Management (Wy) has 0.5% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 63,258 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 28,555 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Psagot Investment House Ltd has 1,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And invested in 289,423 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 50,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Com Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,611 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 45,271 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 44,350 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 109,717 shares. State Street Corp reported 534,743 shares.