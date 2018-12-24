Raytheon Co (RTN) to pay $0.87 on Jan 31, 2019; Kepos Capital LP Lifted Its Morningstar (MORN) Stake

Kepos Capital Lp increased Morningstar Inc (MORN) stake by 152.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 5,331 shares as Morningstar Inc (MORN)’s stock declined 20.10%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 8,816 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 3,485 last quarter. Morningstar Inc now has $4.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.73. About 166,111 shares traded or 63.41% up from the average. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.97% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 18/05/2018 – Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share; 06/03/2018 – PitchBook Promotes Patrick Ross to VP of Finance; 20/04/2018 – REGIS RESOURCES LTD RRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.90 FROM A$2.70; RATING REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – MORNINGSTAR: $11B WITHDRAWN ON US EQUITY ACTIVE FUNDS IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 29/03/2018 – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD SGR.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.40 FROM A$4.30; RATING REDUCE; 12/03/2018 – MORNINGSTAR SAYS SOME EXECUTIVES DETAINED FOR INSIDER TRADING; 12/03/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Eight U.S. Funds; Upgrades Four Funds and One Target-Date Series; Downgrades Seven F; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q Rev $243.5M; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series

Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) is expected to pay $0.87 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:RTN) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.87 dividend. Raytheon Co’s current price of $151.52 translates into 0.57% yield. Raytheon Co’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Nov 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75 million shares traded or 87.46% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold MORN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 16.74 million shares or 1.17% more from 16.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.46M are owned by Bamco New York. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 45,346 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 3,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc accumulated 800 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% or 68,100 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Prns has invested 0.03% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Highstreet Asset invested in 0% or 23 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 325 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc has 13,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 4,265 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 8,816 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 5,900 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 395,633 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased State Street Etf/Usa (XLF) stake by 721,817 shares to 234,661 valued at $6.47M in 2018Q3. It also reduced State Street Etf/Usa (XLK) stake by 63,149 shares and now owns 656,562 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 44 selling transactions for $73.62 million activity. Another trade for 17,630 shares valued at $2.45M was made by Mansueto Joseph D on Monday, August 27. Another trade for 625 shares valued at $86,150 was made by Lyons William M on Monday, September 17. 2,000 shares valued at $259,500 were sold by Landis Gail S on Monday, October 29.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 3,299 shares worth $657,854 on Thursday, August 30.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.12 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 17.68 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.