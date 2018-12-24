Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased Cousins Property (CUZ) stake by 2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 46,000 shares as Cousins Property (CUZ)’s stock declined 10.13%. The Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 2.26 million shares with $20.07 million value, down from 2.30 million last quarter. Cousins Property now has $3.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 7.99 million shares traded or 84.29% up from the average. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 11.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors

Among 3 analysts covering Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Teekay Tankers had 3 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by DNB Markets given on Friday, November 30. See Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) latest ratings:

30/11/2018 Broker: DNB Markets Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $1.65 New Target: $1.4 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $1 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $67.25 million for 12.45 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CUZ shares while 67 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 406.62 million shares or 5.04% less from 428.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.37% or 539,847 shares. Principal Grp owns 1.88M shares. Paloma Ptnrs has 16,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 6.60 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 383,660 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2.53 million are owned by Ameriprise Incorporated. Cipher Cap Lp has 25,968 shares. Jennison holds 0.02% or 2.42M shares in its portfolio. Scout Invests Inc accumulated 4.62 million shares or 0.85% of the stock. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Qs Investors Lc stated it has 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 6.66 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company holds 2.11M shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.28, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 68.52 million shares or 2.88% more from 66.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK). Wealthtrust Fairport has invested 0% in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 2.73M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 3.87M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 10,696 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 25,716 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 79,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0% invested in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) for 15,129 shares. 943,477 are owned by Invesco Limited. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,346 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 147,384 shares.

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.0147 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9497. About 2.31 million shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has declined 28.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TNK News: 16/03/2018 – Teekay Tankers Announces Changes to Bd Audit Committee; 27/03/2018 – Teekay Tankers Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Tankers 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.08; 16/03/2018 Teekay Tankers Announces Changes to Board Audit Committee; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY TANKERS LTD TNK.N – QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $168.5 MLN VS $130.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Tankers 1Q Rev $168.465M; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Tankers 1Q Loss $0.07; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY TANKERS LTD – DECIDED TO ELIMINATE MINIMUM DIVIDEND PAYMENT, WHICH WILL RESULT IN RETAINING APPROXIMATELY $32 MLN OF CASH FLOW ANNUALLY; 17/04/2018 – Teekay Tankers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Teekay Tankers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers worldwide. The company has market cap of $255.05 million. The firm also provides ship-to-ship transfer services, including lightering and lightering support, consultancy, and LNG terminal management services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 43 owned conventional tankers, 7 in-chartered vessels, and 1 jointly-owned very large crude carrier; and 7 ship-to-ship support vessels.