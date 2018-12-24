Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 24.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 469,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.65 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 2.07 million shares traded or 600.61% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 15.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management sold 35,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,004 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $610,000, down from 70,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 3.24 million shares traded or 37.16% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 30.86% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.07 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.16 million shares or 17.90% more from 23.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 14,094 shares. Axa accumulated 20,000 shares. The Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Opus Grp Limited Company accumulated 126,211 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd Company stated it has 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Seabridge Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Bessemer Grp reported 56,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 38,985 shares. Perritt Mngmt holds 191,420 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Vanguard Group Inc holds 3.56M shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 14,680 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. City Office REIT had 16 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Compass Point maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14.50 target in Friday, August 5 report. Compass Point maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) on Monday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 10. On Friday, March 2 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, August 6. Zacks upgraded City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) on Monday, August 24 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy” on Friday, August 5. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of CIO in report on Tuesday, May 31 with “Buy” rating.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.71 million activity. Lynch Michael Joseph had bought 1,000 shares worth $12,070 on Tuesday, November 20. The insider Barnes David Eugene bought $11,760. Shares for $19,536 were bought by Oal Tolga I on Thursday, November 29. MILLER WILLIAM P II had bought 1,500 shares worth $17,670 on Wednesday, November 21. 88,100 shares were bought by DAUCH DAVID C, worth $1.01 million. The insider May Christopher John bought 5,000 shares worth $61,798.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold AXL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 111.42 million shares or 3.30% more from 107.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs owns 1.61M shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.44M shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 15,451 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Portolan Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 16.20M shares. Caxton Assoc Lp has invested 0.16% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 11,000 were accumulated by Bluestein R H Co. Grp One Trading Lp reported 0.01% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 31,114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.2% or 2.80M shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 306,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 63,900 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Next Gp Inc holds 2,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management, which manages about $3.03 billion and $391.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 31,983 shares to 93,538 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern Inds (NYSE:KSU).

Among 14 analysts covering American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Axle & Manufacturing had 53 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AXL in report on Monday, August 3 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of AXL in report on Friday, December 16 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, December 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Buckingham Research reinitiated the shares of AXL in report on Friday, June 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, November 5. The stock of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 3 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 21 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 13.