Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased Medicines Co (MDCO) stake by 50.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 83,500 shares as Medicines Co (MDCO)’s stock declined 38.65%. The Antipodean Advisors Llc holds 82,000 shares with $2.45M value, down from 165,500 last quarter. Medicines Co now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 2.64 million shares traded or 109.04% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 21.10% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 25/04/2018 – RhoVac: RhoVac AB participates in a discussion meeting with the European Medicines Agency; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 03/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Medicines Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Genetic Medicines Platform at the American Society of Gene & Cell Th; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Co Says It Reaches Enrollment Target for ORION-10 Ahead of Schedule; 23/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ SAYS WALGREENS BOOSTS ALLIANCE (HONG KONG) INVESTMENTS LTD GETS CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY’S APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE COMPANY’S UNIT

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased William Lyon Homes (WLH) stake by 65.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Real Estate Management Services Llc acquired 384,121 shares as William Lyon Homes (WLH)’s stock declined 35.58%. The Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 972,160 shares with $15.45 million value, up from 588,039 last quarter. William Lyon Homes now has $402.09M valuation. The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 1.60M shares traded or 123.77% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 59.64% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.64% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stake by 289,800 shares to 585,500 valued at $12.82 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) stake by 185,100 shares and now owns 1.34M shares. Istar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) was reduced too.

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “What Do You Feed a Bunny Portfolio? – GuruFocus.com” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Are Homebuilders Struggling? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “William Lyon Homes 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “William Lyon Homes (WLH) CEO Matt Zaist on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. William Lyon Homes had 3 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, July 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, September 20.

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, up 73.97% or $1.62 from last year’s $-2.19 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.97% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 2 sales for $14.86 million activity. Timney Mark also bought $499,652 worth of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) shares. $1.97 million worth of stock was sold by MEANWELL CLIVE on Friday, August 31. $540,000 worth of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J. Cox Christopher T bought $992,419 worth of stock or 50,300 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Medicines Co had 2 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, August 20.