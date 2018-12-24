Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Allstate Corp Com (ALL) by 37.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 97,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,176 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.55M, up from 262,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 4.35M shares traded or 111.45% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 23.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.52M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $196.40 million, up from 7.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 4.26 million shares traded or 73.92% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts

Among 23 analysts covering The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. The Allstate Corporation had 68 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Compass Point maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Wednesday, August 5 with “Neutral” rating. Sandler O’Neill upgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Monday, September 21 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Friday, January 6. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Wednesday, February 14. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Sell” rating and $90.0 target. Buckingham Research initiated The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Monday, September 11. Buckingham Research has “Sell” rating and $74.0 target. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, April 1 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 2 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Monday, April 16. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $8400 target.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.10 million activity. Merten Jesse E sold $64,118 worth of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Wednesday, November 7.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Put Eagle Materials On Your Selloff Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is JinkoSolarâ€™s Big Gain a Win for All Global Solar Companies? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 26, 2018, Thestreet.com published: “NYSE and Nasdaq to Close on Wednesday to Honor Late President George H.W. Bush – TheStreet.com” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Global Stocks Sink, NYSE Closes, Les Moonves, Facebook – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold ALL shares while 268 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 251.07 million shares or 1.21% less from 254.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank invested in 0.06% or 3,996 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 22,307 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.19% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Indexiq Advsrs Lc holds 0.15% or 47,050 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 59,185 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Union Bank holds 0.08% or 2,580 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 115,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.5% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,640 shares. Arete Wealth Lc has 3,356 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Optimum Invest Advsr owns 9,148 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 5,634 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.89% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% or 6,406 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advansix Inc Com by 22,459 shares to 8,903 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr Blkstn Gsosrln (SRLN) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc Com (NYSE:NCI).

Among 15 analysts covering Realogy Holdings Corporation (NYSE:RLGY), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Realogy Holdings Corporation had 43 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 6 by Credit Suisse. Compass Point maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) rating on Tuesday, November 24. Compass Point has “Neutral” rating and $38 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, November 5. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, August 3 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Compass Point on Wednesday, October 28 with “Neutral”. On Friday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $362,530 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $178,500 were bought by Niederauer Duncan L on Monday, November 12. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $84,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Friday, November 16.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 694,346 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $437.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL).

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realogy Holdings 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy: Little Upside For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Century 21 Real Estate Honors Columbia’s Wayne Reid With The “Relentless Agent Award” – PRNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway: Building Of A Reality Behemoth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realogy falls sharply after guiding flat Q4 homesale transaction volume – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.