Realty Income (O) to pay $0.22 on Jan 15, 2019; Kepos Capital LP Trimmed Eog Resources (EOG) Holding

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 34.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 19,316 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 36,320 shares with $4.63 million value, down from 55,636 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $50.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47 million shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) is expected to pay $0.22 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:O) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Realty Income Corp’s current price of $63.79 translates into 0.35% yield. Realty Income Corp’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 5.57 million shares traded or 127.78% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 19.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.75% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $18.87 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 53.88 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold Realty Income Corporation shares while 168 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 194.59 million shares or 2.56% more from 189.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Essex Financial Svcs, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,422 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability reported 16,547 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 45,770 shares. Private Advisor Grp reported 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 19,032 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability stated it has 5,537 shares. 14,115 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Retail Bank. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 35,487 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Us has 3.32 million shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 184,900 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Company Ltd Liability Corp, Louisiana-based fund reported 128,890 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Realty Income had 8 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) rating on Wednesday, December 12. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $67 target. Mitsubishi UFJ upgraded Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Tuesday, July 10 to “Overweight” rating. Janney Capital downgraded Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Wednesday, August 29 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17 with “Neutral”. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Bank of America. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 1.

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.78 million activity. $1.07 million worth of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) shares were sold by Roy Sumit. The insider McLaughlin Gregory sold $179,800. The insider Chapman A. Larry sold 9,000 shares worth $527,040.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.64M for 13.55 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of EOG in report on Friday, November 16 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $755,551 activity. 1,864 shares valued at $229,039 were sold by TEXTOR DONALD F on Thursday, June 28. $317,203 worth of stock was sold by Trice David W on Thursday, September 27. Another trade for 1,792 shares valued at $209,309 was sold by CRISP CHARLES R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monetary Gru holds 1,392 shares. Corda Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Marco Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 23,180 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated stated it has 1.85 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 333 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc invested in 0.93% or 57,100 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny reported 26,943 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 2,687 shares. Wealthtrust has 387 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 907,337 shares. 79,464 were reported by Greystone Managed.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) stake by 95,000 shares to 156,125 valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 20,958 shares and now owns 139,605 shares. Gty Technology Holdings Inc/Cayman Islands was raised too.