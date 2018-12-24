Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 5.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,928 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.11 million, up from 69,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 3.93M shares traded or 62.70% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 19.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 40,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,075 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.90M, down from 208,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q REV. $28.7B; 22/03/2018 – Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 14 by RBC Capital Markets. S&P Research maintained the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Thursday, October 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $31 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, April 3 with “Hold” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, July 27. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, April 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Forte Cap Ltd Adv holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,550 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt reported 33,728 shares. Brave Asset Management stated it has 60,046 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset Mngmt reported 21,869 shares stake. Fiera Corp has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Llc has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Washington Capital Management Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 61,465 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Everett Harris & Ca invested in 0.03% or 105,188 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 1.29M shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 87,177 shares. Bremer National Association holds 0.12% or 41,626 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Inv Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why General Electric Stock Is in Rally Mode Today – Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What’s Next For General Electric’s Stock? Here’s A Technical Take (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How General Electric Could Get Itself Back on Track – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,788 shares to 10,983 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc Cl V by 4,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $94,800 was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER. 60,000 shares valued at $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEMEX commences stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Deere & Co. (DE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.1% to $0.76; 2% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Things the Market Missed From Deere’s Earnings – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity.

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 24 with “Market Perform”. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175.0 target in Friday, February 16 report. UBS downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Friday, July 29 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184.0 target in Wednesday, January 17 report. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 22 by Citigroup.