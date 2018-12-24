Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 312 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.51M, up from 4,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret

Summit Financial Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Strategies Inc sold 4,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 7,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $561,000, down from 12,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 711 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider McGrath Judith A sold $952,500. Another trade for 435 shares valued at $824,513 was made by Reynolds Shelley on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $3.02M were sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90 million. $1.85 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Tuesday, November 20. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why An AWS Spin-Off Could Be Amazon’s Best Strategic Move (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Rational Capitalization Based On EBITDA – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Profitconfidential.com published: “This Is Why AMZN Stock Is Likely to Suffer Further Losses in 2019 – Profit Confidential” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMZN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 3.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sabal Trust Communication holds 0.02% or 113 shares in its portfolio. 6,725 are owned by Cap Int Sarl. Bartlett And Communication Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 421 shares. Papp L Roy Associates invested in 350 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Huntington Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 45,157 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.21% or 332 shares in its portfolio. Mark Asset Management holds 8.25% or 17,402 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 1.26% or 65,650 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 2.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,491 shares. 131 are owned by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 3,806 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.56% or 17,700 shares. Moneta Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 27. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 23 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 4 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 29 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by SunTrust. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 9 report. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $2185 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Management invested in 167,457 shares. Provident Invest Management reported 157,964 shares stake. L And S Advsr has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Halsey Assoc Inc Ct stated it has 26,468 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Mgmt invested 0.58% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sit Inv Assoc Inc holds 1.08% or 576,085 shares in its portfolio. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Company invested in 68,923 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Grassi Mgmt accumulated 123,859 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,951 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 6.15M shares or 4.12% of all its holdings. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Everence Cap Incorporated holds 48,721 shares. 27,985 were reported by Security National. Stone Run Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Opus Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 10,137 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 120 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Gabelli given on Friday, July 21. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, August 29 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 19. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 14 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 20.76 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.