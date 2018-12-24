Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 84 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 97 sold and decreased their stakes in Commvault Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 36.59 million shares, down from 36.85 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Commvault Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 5 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 75 Increased: 55 New Position: 29.

Regions Financial Corp increased Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) stake by 363.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Regions Financial Corp acquired 3,908 shares as Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)’s stock declined 29.76%. The Regions Financial Corp holds 4,984 shares with $681,000 value, up from 1,076 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group Inc now has $4.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 1.56 million shares traded or 137.76% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 49.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Regions Financial Corp decreased General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 16,238 shares to 136,358 valued at $5.85M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) stake by 6,232 shares and now owns 91,128 shares. Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $454,213 activity. $229,395 worth of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares were sold by Ryan Patrick T. Another trade for 2,034 shares valued at $224,818 was made by Churchill Dwight D. on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 4.72% less from 47.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Associates accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 2,459 shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Lc has 0.07% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 4,145 shares. Sirios Cap Limited Partnership owns 3.39% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 480,569 shares. Midas Corporation reported 900 shares. Palisade Cap Llc Nj holds 0.01% or 3,027 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 466 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has invested 0.03% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 2,369 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 649 shares or 0% of the stock. Mcf Advsr Limited stated it has 335 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Affiliated Managers Group had 9 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Barrington Research. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMG in report on Friday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. The stock of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Tuesday, July 31 to “Outperform”.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.70 million activity.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The companyÂ's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It currently has negative earnings. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes.

Analysts await Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 275.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.04 per share. CVLT’s profit will be $6.94M for 92.10 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Commvault Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. holds 5.27% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. for 94,170 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 56,512 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 2.22% invested in the company for 186,429 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 1.81% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 369,698 shares.

The stock decreased 4.72% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) has risen 4.69% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending.