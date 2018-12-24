Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 15.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 42,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 319,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.22 million, up from 277,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 1.29M shares traded or 99.10% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR)

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 99.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 28,846 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $614,000, up from 14,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 17.07 million shares traded or 98.55% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 19.88% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Symantec’s Cloud Access Security Broker and Data Loss Prevention Solutions Receive FedRAMP â€œIn Processâ€ Designation – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Symantec, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Novavax, BBX Capital, Paychex, and US Foods Holding â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amkor Technology Expands MEMS and Sensor Package Platform – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Symantec Research: Cyber Espionage Group Has Compromised Dozens of Organizations Globally Since September – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 27 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Symantec had 112 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $26 target in Monday, September 19 report. As per Friday, August 5, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 9 report. Evercore maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 9 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21 target in Friday, August 3 report. Stephens maintained Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, May 18, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Evercore upgraded the shares of SYMC in report on Wednesday, June 29 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 11. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Monday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.50, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold SYMC shares while 118 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 530.27 million shares or 1.56% more from 522.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 62,379 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 64,634 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2,361 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 2.24M shares. Ci Invs Incorporated holds 3.85% or 11.76 million shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,340 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 638,799 shares in its portfolio. 208,854 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny. Numerixs Technology stated it has 29,200 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,466 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold REXR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.90 million shares or 3.32% more from 87.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 19,076 are held by Services Automobile Association. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 2,873 shares. Waratah Advsr, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 111,583 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 691,530 shares. Heitman Real Est Limited Com has invested 1.05% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). The New York-based Loeb Prns has invested 0.34% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Principal Fin Group holds 3.60 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0% or 23,583 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 68,028 shares. Intll Gru owns 60,248 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Geode Management Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 22,581 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 56,874 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Rexford Industrial (NYSE:REXR), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Rexford Industrial had 37 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy”. Wunderlich downgraded the shares of REXR in report on Monday, February 22 to “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33.0 target in Friday, February 16 report. Capital One initiated Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) on Monday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, December 15. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wunderlich maintained Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) rating on Monday, May 16. Wunderlich has “Hold” rating and $20 target. The company was maintained on Monday, September 25 by Jefferies. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 133,231 shares to 170,339 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.