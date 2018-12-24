Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) by 11.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 8,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,034 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.56M, down from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 691,522 shares traded or 111.51% up from the average. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 62.30% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 9.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 168,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $95.63M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 4.62 million shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $371.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,243 shares to 77,343 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $12.40 million activity. $1.00M worth of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) was sold by ALLINGER WESLEY E on Thursday, July 5. On Thursday, September 6 Glasman Zvi sold $1.36M worth of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) or 20,000 shares. 485 shares valued at $32,495 were sold by Tutton Christopher on Wednesday, September 5. ENTERLINE LARRY L also sold $6.19M worth of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) on Wednesday, September 12. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $64,450 was sold by FETTER ELIZABETH A. The insider MENDENHALL DUDLEY W sold $300,980.

Among 11 analysts covering Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had 30 analyst reports since August 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 8 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating by William Blair given on Friday, October 13. The stock of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $65 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 12 by Bank of America. As per Friday, September 30, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. CL King downgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) on Thursday, June 1 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold FOXF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 35.63 million shares or 0.39% more from 35.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com Ny reported 2,479 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 1,199 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 51,984 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 12,413 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 77 shares. Paradigm Asset Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 16,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Financial accumulated 3,285 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 5,242 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Polen Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 16,069 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co holds 7,245 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,677 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 7,800 shares.

Analysts await Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.38 per share. FOXF’s profit will be $21.27M for 24.12 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Fox Factory Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $151 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $49,754. Shares for $103,900 were bought by FLORNESS DANIEL L on Friday, October 12. Lewis Holden had bought 500 shares worth $26,142. 1,500 shares were bought by Owen Terry Modock, worth $78,105. Shares for $300,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Monday, December 3.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 76,268 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $43.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 401,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 31 investors sold FAST shares while 221 reduced holdings. only 81 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 233.70 million shares or 1.46% less from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 32,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 40,900 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 25,498 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,787 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. 6,116 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co. Coe Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 1.45% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 25,365 shares. 1,099 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Ltd. Hl Fincl Lc holds 1.64% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd holds 7,287 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 0% or 46,968 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A owns 2,855 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Harvey Co Ltd Com invested in 3.63% or 361,232 shares. Yorktown Management & accumulated 0.42% or 25,000 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Co has 0.23% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 29,738 shares. 5,176 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd.

Among 20 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Fastenal had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Tuesday, December 4 to “Buy”. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 21 by Avondale. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 6 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, March 17 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Stephens. On Friday, June 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, January 8 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FAST’s profit will be $172.23 million for 21.01 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.