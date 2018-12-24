James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in First Bancorp/Puerto Rico (FBP) by 68.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 262,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 121,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11M, down from 383,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in First Bancorp/Puerto Rico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 8.25M shares traded or 294.44% up from the average. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 72.62% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 16/04/2018 – First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2018 Results on April 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 05/03/2018 FirstBank Opens New Colorado Springs Branch March 7; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP PR 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q Net $33.1M; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 51.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.50M, up from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 2.00M shares traded or 38.71% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has risen 10.22% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.59, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold FBP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 188.90 million shares or 1.13% more from 186.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 65,243 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 142,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 30,678 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,134 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 43,579 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 154,225 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 66,167 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 616,486 shares. Ellington Gru has 0.27% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Everence Capital Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 136,653 shares. Geode Lc has invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Petrus Lta stated it has 27,408 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 66,777 shares to 387,273 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 34,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FBP’s profit will be $34.60 million for 12.69 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. First Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, July 27. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray on Friday, April 8 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, November 8. Merion Capital upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The stock of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 30. The stock of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 30 by Merion Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 8 by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray maintained First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) rating on Friday, October 6. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $9.0 target.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42,148 shares to 610,400 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,633 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Among 16 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Robert Half International had 56 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) on Wednesday, July 27 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, September 29 by Northcoast. The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 9 by Nomura. SunTrust maintained Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) rating on Tuesday, April 24. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $6200 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, December 29 with “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird maintained Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) rating on Tuesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $6800 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of RHI in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, December 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 11 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.10 million activity.