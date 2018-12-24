Trust Asset Management Llc decreased Buckeye Partners Lp Partnership Shares (BPL) stake by 30.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 120,135 shares as Buckeye Partners Lp Partnership Shares (BPL)’s stock declined 24.07%. The Trust Asset Management Llc holds 270,287 shares with $9.65 million value, down from 390,422 last quarter. Buckeye Partners Lp Partnership Shares now has $4.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 2.58 million shares traded or 136.84% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M

Rockland Trust Co increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co acquired 2,636 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 45,116 shares with $5.16 million value, up from 42,480 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 14.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BPL’s profit will be $112.16M for 9.39 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BPL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 106.64 million shares or 13.15% more from 94.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York has 155,950 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Clearbridge Llc holds 4.08M shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Llc owns 7.88M shares. Trust Asset Llc reported 0.1% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Harvest Fund Advsrs Lc has 0.91% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). The Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,114 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 833,473 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Webster National Bank N A invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Pnc Financial Grp Inc has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 137 are held by Sei Invests Company. Janney Mgmt Llc holds 85,318 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $17,743 activity. $17,743 worth of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) was sold by Sauger Joseph on Tuesday, November 6.

Among 7 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The stock of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, July 23 by SunTrust. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Monday, November 5.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft has $140 highest and $21 lowest target. $117.20’s average target is 19.31% above currents $98.23 stock price. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 20. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Monday, November 26 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $113 target. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Point Port Managers Oh accumulated 4,566 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Central Asset Invests & Mngmt Holding (Hk) Ltd holds 6.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 50,230 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 171,050 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 1.29% or 97,528 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Limited holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 197,648 shares. Ardsley Advisory Prtn holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 219,000 shares. Ellington Management Llc has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Merchants Corp owns 75,408 shares. Marvin And Palmer Associate Inc invested 4.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Kingdom-based Caledonia Invests Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 14.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boltwood reported 23,337 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested in 1.3% or 38,357 shares. Moreover, Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35 shares. Moreover, Jnba Fincl has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 5.94 million shares stake.