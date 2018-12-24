Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) stake by 1.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 37,625 shares as Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 2.07 million shares with $61.31M value, down from 2.11 million last quarter. Allegheny Technologies Inc now has $2.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 3.73 million shares traded or 156.50% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has risen 10.67% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 66.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 43,763 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 17.99%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 22,337 shares with $1.71M value, down from 66,100 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21 million shares traded or 141.33% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c

Among 10 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Monday, November 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 9. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, October 4. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, September 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, August 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Ltd owns 13.42 million shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Founders Ltd Company has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Qci Asset Ny holds 682 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 189,358 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. The Florida-based Raymond James Svcs Advisors has invested 0.11% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Becker has invested 0.33% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hallmark Capital Inc reported 35,800 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 57,348 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Limited Company. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7,264 shares. 11,872 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund. First Fin Corporation In holds 1,426 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 14,773 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $9.17 million activity. Pelch Steven J. also sold $475,774 worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Tuesday, August 14. $4.57M worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was sold by MONSER EDWARD L on Friday, September 7. Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca also sold $616,760 worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares. 47,530 shares were sold by DELLAQUILA FRANK J, worth $3.51M.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Allegheny Technologies had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The rating was initiated by Stephens with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 30 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Longbow on Monday, June 25 to “Neutral”. Longbow upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $34 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATI in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold ATI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 0.98% less from 129.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 64,111 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 546,057 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 306,492 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 7,320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 89,242 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,301 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8,623 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 16,306 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 45,710 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Rathbone Brothers Public owns 20,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 47,613 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Icm Asset Wa has 3.5% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 169,605 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 19,989 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $218,493 activity. On Thursday, July 26 DIGGS JAMES C sold $112,053 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 3,844 shares. Shares for $27,100 were sold by Schwartz Karl D on Monday, October 15.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ATI’s profit will be $42.73M for 15.99 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

