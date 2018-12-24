Ronna Sue Cohen decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 66.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 44,251 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 17.99%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 21,849 shares with $1.37 million value, down from 66,100 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21 million shares traded or 141.33% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C

Among 2 analysts covering Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oxford Industries had 3 analyst reports since August 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) rating on Thursday, September 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $104 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) latest ratings:

More notable recent Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oxford -9% after soft guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) CEO Tom Chubb on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lululemon leads apparel sector lower – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks Selling Off After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since December 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,945 activity. $34,945 worth of stock was bought by HOLDER JOHN R on Tuesday, December 18.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.3. About 510,679 shares traded or 187.47% up from the average. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has risen 1.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOOSTS DIV TO $0.34/SHARE FROM $0.29; EST. $0.29; 08/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.40 TO $4.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Southern Tide Launches Co-Branded Apparel Collection with OCEARCH; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.57, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Oxford Industries, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 14.67 million shares or 2.55% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 525 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 29,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 9,143 shares. 29,001 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 24,194 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested 0.12% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ct reported 534,596 shares. Geode Limited Liability Co holds 169,894 shares. Td Asset holds 27,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbo Comm Llc stated it has 2.41% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 1,000 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 23 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hengehold Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.31% or 68,165 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors invested in 43 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.17% stake. Provise Management Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0.43% or 42,218 shares. Df Dent & has 11,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.17% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 2.01M shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 47,914 shares. Northeast Inv Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.27% or 270,864 shares. 66,735 were reported by Vantage Advisors Ltd Com. 1St Source National Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 81,167 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc has 20,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horizon Kinetics Llc owns 0.05% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 25,693 shares. Invesco reported 7.47 million shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $9.17 million activity. Another trade for 9,070 shares valued at $616,760 was made by Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca on Wednesday, November 28. The insider MONSER EDWARD L sold 60,000 shares worth $4.57 million. Shares for $475,774 were sold by Pelch Steven J. on Tuesday, August 14. DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold $3.51M worth of stock.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Electric: How To Improve The Odds – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Advanced Engineering Valves – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “By How Much Will Emerson Electric Raise Its Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, September 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, December 17. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Monday, November 12. JP Morgan maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Friday, August 10 with “Overweight” rating.