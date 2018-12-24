Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 123.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 4,924 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 15.80%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 8,910 shares with $6.91 million value, up from 3,986 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $20.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $826.04. About 691,645 shares traded or 89.69% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) is expected to pay $0.46 on Jan 23, 2019. (NYSE:ROP) shareholders before Jan 8, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. Roper Technologies Inc’s current price of $258.08 translates into 0.18% yield. Roper Technologies Inc’s dividend has Jan 9, 2019 as record date. Nov 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 876,039 shares traded or 66.47% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Among 5 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Roper Technologies had 7 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 27. JP Morgan downgraded Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, September 21 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, December 17. Argus Research maintained the shares of ROP in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Barclays Capital.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $26.69 billion. It operates in four divisions: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 23.8 P/E ratio. The firm offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Mngmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca owns 3.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 63,323 shares. Rech & Management Communication holds 0.01% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has 0.49% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 861,547 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 122,781 shares. Account Mngmt Lc reported 6,400 shares stake. Hahn Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 61,849 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 194,901 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Dudley Shanley has 0.65% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fjarde Ap owns 30,731 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.12% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 35,496 shares.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $430,314 activity. The insider WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER sold 600 shares worth $176,910. 1,000 shares were sold by KNOWLING ROBERT E JR, worth $286,066 on Monday, November 26. $223,778 worth of stock was sold by JOHNSON ROBERT D on Tuesday, September 4. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $149,750 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Element Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 7,618 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Personal Service accumulated 95 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 876 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown Mngmt And has invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 39,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pggm Investments holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 6,427 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% stake. Manufacturers Life The owns 194,178 shares. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.04% or 231 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.2% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 169,434 shares. 360 were accumulated by Independent Order Of Foresters. Edgemoor Investment has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Product has invested 0.42% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Utd Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake.

