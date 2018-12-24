Roundview Capital Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) stake by 32.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc sold 19,397 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 39,841 shares with $2.09 million value, down from 59,238 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New Com now has $207.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 10.81 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’

Among 13 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Alaska Air Group had 19 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, July 30. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Wednesday, November 28 report. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 24 by Buckingham Research. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8000 target in Monday, November 26 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) latest ratings:

30/11/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74 New Target: $88 Maintain

28/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

26/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $71.0000

26/11/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

19/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $81 Initiates Coverage On

15/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $68 New Target: $75 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $72 New Target: $76 Maintain

12/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $81 Initiates Coverage On

26/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $80 New Target: $82 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $83 New Target: $77 Maintain

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.20 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a 8.99 P/E ratio. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 376,251 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has declined 8.49% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $441,413 activity. Shares for $182,801 were sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, November 27. $200,441 worth of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares were sold by TACKETT SHANE R. 930 shares were sold by HARRISON ANDREW R, worth $58,171 on Monday, October 29.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alaska Air: Catalysts On Track – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Alaska Air Group Plots Its Path to Higher Profits – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Airline Stocks Rose by Double Digits in November – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These Top Airline Stocks Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines celebrates National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 110.60 million shares or 5.83% more from 104.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 49,161 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 54,568 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,807 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 17,312 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Ca invested in 6.02 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited reported 139,530 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings owns 4,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust Trust reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 37,884 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And reported 17,513 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 188,195 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 119,545 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buying Season For A Wells Fargo Preferred – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo can’t grow until problems fixed, Fed’s Powell says – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed rejects Wells Fargo reform plan: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Twitter and Wells Fargo – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Missouri-based Confluence Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gfs Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.65% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alley Com Limited Liability Com reported 104,421 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.42% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 150,262 shares. Mairs Power holds 1.29% or 2.11M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 3,481 shares. Smith Asset Group Lp holds 0% or 1,220 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt stated it has 99,488 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 4.63% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Texas-based Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Colrain Capital Lc accumulated 0.48% or 8,500 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation reported 1.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ftb Advsr invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0.35% stake. Wagner Bowman stated it has 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60 billion for 9.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wells Fargo had 9 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, December 7. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, October 15. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, October 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, September 7. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, September 17. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, July 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”.