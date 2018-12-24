Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 2,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,283 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.57 million, up from 10,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 63.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 818,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.42M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.18. About 2.56M shares traded or 55.54% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold DRI shares while 185 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 104.62 million shares or 0.24% more from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Century Companies invested in 360,455 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 517,021 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 10,181 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc stated it has 6,442 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 11,450 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Amp Cap holds 124,214 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 15,210 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation invested in 169,230 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 2.40 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 2.36M shares.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 1.37M shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $135.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 229,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Among 31 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 137 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Friday, July 1 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Monday, April 2 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 16 by Maxim Group. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 5 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 1 by Guggenheim. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, November 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, December 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, December 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $90 target in Wednesday, September 27 report.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $13.10 million activity. GEORGE DAVID C sold $4.15 million worth of stock or 38,323 shares. Another trade for 10,666 shares valued at $1.16 million was sold by Cardenas Ricardo. 60,688 shares were sold by LEE EUGENE I JR, worth $6.84M on Wednesday, September 26. Milanes Douglas J. sold $242,778 worth of stock or 2,186 shares. The insider Kiernan Daniel J. sold 6,000 shares worth $644,264.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $542.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 22,364 shares to 380,270 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,461 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard Financial Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,101 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wall Street Access Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co invested in 304,632 shares. Atlas Browninc has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.26% or 14,682 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 161,800 shares. Chatham Capital Gp Incorporated owns 32,179 shares or 3.02% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Concorde Asset Management Llc has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scholtz & Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,830 shares. 2,385 are owned by Howe & Rusling Incorporated. Capital Global Invsts stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Richard Bernstein Lc holds 32,015 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd holds 1,500 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, October 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, January 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America upgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 19. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $22500 target. Wells Fargo maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, December 12. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $290.0 target. On Friday, June 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sell”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, December 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 19. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 18 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vertical Research on Wednesday, April 25.