New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 430.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 943,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.24 million, up from 219,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 3.89M shares traded or 266.27% up from the average. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 49.61% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KAMADA IS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 24/04/2018 – TETRA Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 17.8%: Grand View Research, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RadioResource: Comments Mixed for Oil Refinery Deploying TETRA, Requesting UHF Channels; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 group results; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-3.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE ANNOUNCES MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TETRA NATURAL HEALTH, TO SELL RX PRINCEPS THROUGH CANNMART

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 3.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 7,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,945 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.46 million, down from 203,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 3.29 million shares traded or 77.34% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Among 23 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. had 83 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 27. As per Thursday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was initiated by Bernstein on Friday, September 9 with “Outperform”. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, August 2. As per Tuesday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pareto Securities given on Wednesday, January 27. Buckingham Research maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Wednesday, August 2. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $149 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, November 8 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Monday, October 29 with “Outperform” rating.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $16.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 121,971 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $74.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 26,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc stated it has 3.02 million shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Limited stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Vantage Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 120 shares. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 13,943 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 6,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 6,275 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 1.86M are owned by Northern Tru. Balyasny Asset Limited Company holds 0.33% or 553,968 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 22,039 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price Incorporated reported 11,355 shares stake. California-based Capital Ca has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sei has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $998,977 activity. Fain Richard D also bought $2.00 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Thursday, December 13. REITAN BERNT sold 1,578 shares worth $168,179.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 11.94% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.34 per share. RCL’s profit will be $313.49M for 15.42 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.98 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.31% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tetra Technologies had 48 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Howard Weil to “Sector Perform”. Wunderlich maintained TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) rating on Friday, June 10. Wunderlich has “Buy” rating and $10 target. As per Monday, July 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 11. On Thursday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, September 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TTI in report on Tuesday, November 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Raymond James. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Friday, December 16, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $131,709 activity. The insider FUNKE JAMES H sold 35,000 shares worth $175,459.

