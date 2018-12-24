Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) is expected to pay $0.27 on Jan 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:RGLD) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Royal Gold Inc’s current price of $82.54 translates into 0.32% yield. Royal Gold Inc’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Nov 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 2.12 million shares traded or 290.78% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Revlon Inc (REV) stake by 7.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 67,364 shares as Revlon Inc (REV)’s stock rose 13.91%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 1.00M shares with $22.34 million value, up from 934,389 last quarter. Revlon Inc now has $1.20B valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 544,278 shares traded or 134.61% up from the average. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 7.65% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Its First Female CEO, Debra Perelman — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Revlon to Reschedule Earnings Call to March 15th; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 23/05/2018 – Revlon: Paul Meister Will Continue as Executive Vice Chairman; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss $90.3M; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold REV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.77 million shares or 0.39% less from 7.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 297 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Citigroup stated it has 3,060 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 12,457 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 5,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp stated it has 43,681 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 24,002 shares. 126,000 are held by Sterling Ltd Co. State Street owns 207,232 shares. 84,330 were reported by Susquehanna Intll Group Llp. Symons Mgmt reported 9,242 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,600 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 15,071 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 26,989 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Tallgrass Energy Lp stake by 37,300 shares to 31,000 valued at $731,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Integer Hldgs Corp stake by 15,300 shares and now owns 20,200 shares. Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. BEATTIE E SCOTT had sold 20,000 shares worth $464,740. The insider PERELMAN RONALD O bought 100,000 shares worth $2.09 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Royal Gold had 3 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. TD Securities downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, November 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) rating on Wednesday, November 14. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $77 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Royal Gold, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust holds 18,628 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Citadel owns 144,856 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors holds 14,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 12,046 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 16,162 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Co owns 0.14% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 24,898 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 10,014 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 5,325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant has invested 0.25% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Confluence Ltd reported 3,696 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Vantage Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45 shares. Cap Intll Invsts owns 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 146,000 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.94 million activity. 500 shares valued at $39,055 were bought by Veenman Sybil E on Wednesday, September 26. Sokalsky Jamie C also bought $154,500 worth of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) on Wednesday, August 15. JENSEN TONY A also sold $1.90 million worth of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) shares. $584,293 worth of stock was sold by Heissenbuttel William Holmes on Wednesday, June 27.

