Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 38.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.33 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 19.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,685 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.46 million, down from 113,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.29. About 918,095 shares traded or 79.34% up from the average. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has risen 11.42% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Among 15 analysts covering Kirby (NYSE:KEX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kirby had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Gabelli on Tuesday, January 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Evercore given on Thursday, April 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 11 by Jefferies. As per Monday, May 2, the company rating was upgraded by BB&T Capital. As per Tuesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, June 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Buy” on Monday, January 22. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 1 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. KEX’s profit will be $40.71M for 22.90 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold KEX shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 55.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 54.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 10,356 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 350 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 10,300 were reported by Sequent Asset Mgmt Llc. Tygh Capital Mgmt has 0.79% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 240,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & Company has 0.51% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 5.70 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 5,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 515,164 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. 26 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 15,889 shares. Pacific Glob stated it has 1.16% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

S&T Bank, which manages about $535.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,180 shares to 101,054 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 14,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $9.15 million activity. Husted Amy D. had sold 1,200 shares worth $89,742. $275,415 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was sold by STRAHAN DORMAN LYNN.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was reinitiated by UBS with “Sell” on Wednesday, January 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Monday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, September 16 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 6 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Thursday, December 21. As per Wednesday, April 11, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. The rating was upgraded by DZ Bank on Wednesday, February 7 to “Buy”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Somerset Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,395 shares. Fjarde Ap has 677,204 shares. Cna Fincl Corp invested in 200,641 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parsec Mngmt Inc reported 85,276 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Intact Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has 1.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 118,000 shares. Smith Moore & reported 7,745 shares stake. Clough Cap LP has invested 4.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 565,585 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Court Place Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Perella Weinberg Partners Management Lp stated it has 140,205 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 56,638 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.