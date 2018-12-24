Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 63.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 40,786 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock declined 12.86%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 23,325 shares with $583,000 value, down from 64,111 last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $15.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62 million shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 67.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 10,465 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock declined 13.13%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 4,930 shares with $331,000 value, down from 15,395 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $12.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.05M shares traded or 224.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. $343,467 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was sold by May Douglas J. Selvidge Jeff R also sold $377,850 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Thursday, September 20. MEARS MICHAEL N also sold $2.07M worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Thursday, September 20. 10,000 shares were sold by Korner Lisa J, worth $581,368 on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 30 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 9,644 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bush Odonnell Invest Advsr Inc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 11,526 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.42% or 31,794 shares. Walleye Trading holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,022 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt accumulated 118,874 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 95,406 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 0.01% stake. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 4,930 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 14,225 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 233,316 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 19,647 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.43M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $70 target in Friday, November 2 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, November 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, August 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, November 5. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $72 target in Tuesday, November 6 report.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Ishares Tr (IXN) stake by 6,623 shares to 9,699 valued at $1.70M in 2018Q3. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) stake by 37,214 shares and now owns 131,782 shares. Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) was raised too.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 157.69% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PAA’s profit will be $486.59M for 7.84 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutter And Co Brokerage reported 32,287 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Co reported 42,578 shares. Country Club Na holds 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 8,770 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Creative Planning owns 60,107 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co owns 24,823 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Fire Gru has 6,000 shares. Bankshares has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 15,921 shares. The West Virginia-based Security has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). First Trust Communications owns 13,788 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 16,650 shares. Girard Prns owns 1,116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mariner Lc invested 0.15% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Welch Gru Limited Liability Company, Alabama-based fund reported 6,495 shares. 23,325 were accumulated by Salient Trust Communications Lta.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity. Another trade for 10,591 shares valued at $279,063 was sold by Herbold Chris.

Among 7 analysts covering Plains All American (NYSE:PAA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Plains All American had 8 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Monday, September 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Bank of America. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

