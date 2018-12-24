Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 59 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 61 decreased and sold holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 142.30 million shares, down from 146.28 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 43 Increased: 38 New Position: 21.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 87.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 15,932 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 2,343 shares with $121,000 value, down from 18,275 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $153.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 17.05M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product

Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 13.71% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 3.37 million shares. Ecor1 Capital Llc owns 5.14 million shares or 8.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 2.06% invested in the company for 329,233 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Brown Capital Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 6.45 million shares.

It closed at $9.31 lastly. It is down 18.49% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARISSA CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Allergan’s Dropped Shire Bid Opens Door for Ironwood Activist; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.16% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $9.06 million activity.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 112,723 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0% or 4,262 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.26% or 41,930 shares in its portfolio. North Corp reported 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oak Associate Limited Oh has 465,501 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Company has 19,318 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 13,120 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.29% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 93,363 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 15,750 shares. Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Community Services Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,842 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) stake by 60,905 shares to 65,000 valued at $5.10M in 2018Q3. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,381 shares and now owns 31,608 shares. Ishares Tr (DVY) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Oracle had 11 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Nomura. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 28. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 18.

