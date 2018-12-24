Sanko Diecasting (SANKO) Decline -0.9% on Dec 24

Shares of Sanko Diecasting (BKK:Thailand Public Company Limited) last traded at 1.1, representing a move of -0.9%, or -0.01 per share, on volume of 54,200 shares. After opening the trading day at 1.14, shares of Sanko Diecasting traded in a close range. Sanko Diecasting currently has a total float of 299.10M shares and on average sees 1.07M shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 1.09 and high of 1.58.

SET: A Symbol Of Thai Economy Strength

The strength of the Asian economy today had first gone through difficulties, which continues to shape it into become a global economy leader. Without these obstacles in the past that had given growth a jumpstart, Asia will not be as strong and as influential as it is today.

Thailand is one of the main factors backing the fast-paced Asian economy growth. Like its home region, the nation had also been forged by and through time.

Thailand in 1997

In 1997, Thailand had caused the biggest economic meltdown in Asia. When its currency collapsed, the nation had suffered from substantial bankruptcy, which had effects that echoed throughout the region. The countries most affected by this turmoil include South Korea and Indonesia. Philippines, Malaysia, Laos, and Hong Kong had also struggled during the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

It was surely a dark period for Asia. However, Asian countries had equally tapped their respective potentials to recover gradually from the nightmare of 1997. Thailand, in particular, had proven the adage, "a minor setback for a major comeback" to be true.

Symbolizing Growth Potentials

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has played an important role during the nation’s recovery period from the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis; and until today, it continues to build the Thai economy into enabling it maximize its potentials.

Four decades after its establishment, the SET already has an overall market capitalization of roughly $500 billion with almost 600 publicly traded companies listed on it. It is the first Asian stock exchange to commit to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative.

The regular session on the SET starts anytime between 9:55 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., and concludes at 4:30 p.m. There is a mid-session break between 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. followed immediately by a pre-market afternoon session that lasts until between 2:25 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. There is also a pre-market session in the morning that starts at 9:00 a.m. and lasts until between 9:55 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

The SET Index, which was established in April 1975 as well, is the market-capitalization-weighted index that tracks all SET stocks. It uses the base value of 100 points. Given its broad nature, the SET Index had to be divided into two sub-indices: 1) the SET50, which weighs the top 50 stocks on the SET; and 2) the SET 100, which weighs the top 100 stocks.

The SET50 was first published 20 years after the foundation of the SET Index. It uses the base value of 1,000. The components of the SET50 must also be components of SET100. However, not all components of the SET100 are components of the SET50.

The SET50 is reviewed twice annually, specifically every December and June. All of the changes take effect immediately on the first trading days in the months succeeding the revision dates, respectively. Indices are regularly rebalanced in order to guarantee accurate representation of any nation’s economy.

Needless to say, investing in the SET is the best way to bet on the Asian economy growth today.

Sanko Diecasting Public Company Limited makes and sells automobile parts and electronic components from aluminum and zinc materials in Thailand and internationally. The company has market cap of $329.01 million. The Company’s automotive parts include alternator/motor start, fan clutch, air compressor, safety belt, pipe, water cooler, wiper, and audio parts; and motorcycle parts comprise carburetor, clutch, and frame arm parts. It has a 22 P/E ratio. The firm also makes CCTV, camcorder, and communication systems, as well as components in electronic industry; electric air and pump parts; and tractor, grass cutter, oil, and air compressor parts, as well as mower assembly and components, and tractor machinery in agricultural industry.