Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Varian Medical Systems (VAR) stake by 4.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,453 shares as Varian Medical Systems (VAR)’s stock rose 9.42%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 259,536 shares with $29.05M value, down from 270,989 last quarter. Varian Medical Systems now has $9.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.46 million shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 1.00 million shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 0.10%. The Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 1.00 million shares with $81.55 million value, down from 2.00 million last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $19.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33M shares traded or 53.48% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,128 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought 1,210 shares worth $100,128.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fin Architects Inc holds 0% or 62 shares. Emerald Advisers Pa reported 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nokota Mgmt LP holds 195,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Aimz Ltd owns 0.59% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 11,158 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 182,727 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Davis & Communications Inc holds 110 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Liability Company In holds 2.76% or 152,809 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 128 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested in 0% or 139 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% or 22.05M shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And reported 59,745 shares. Whetstone Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.96% or 33,314 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,471 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Dollar Tree had 15 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Friday, December 14 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 30 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, August 31. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, August 31, the company rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 30. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Raymond James. As per Friday, November 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Drops on View Cut – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RSG, ULTA, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retailers bounce on tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Should Investors Play Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) After The Q3 Report? – Benzinga” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Reports Earnings Below A ‘Death Cross’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $456.90 million for 10.87 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Varian (VAR) Halcyon Treatment System Receives China NMPA Approval – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Phoenix Cyberknife and Radiation Oncology Center Delivers Its First HyperArc Treatments – GuruFocus.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UBS Starts Varian Medical (VAR) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BSX Takeover of BTG is a Slight Negative for Varian Medical (VAR) – RBC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $2.58 million activity. Shares for $40,150 were sold by KUO JOHN W on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 845 shares valued at $101,603 was sold by BISCHOPING GARY E JR. On Tuesday, September 4 MOMSEN MAGNUS sold $312,696 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 2,800 shares. Shares for $1.11M were sold by GUERTIN TIMOTHY E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold VAR shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 1.93 million shares. Culbertson A N & Communication Inc stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bb&T Corporation owns 174,150 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 56 were accumulated by Financial. Farmers Merchants holds 35 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sun Life Finance reported 252 shares. 191,054 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 9,143 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 45 shares. Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.03% or 17,413 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 219,036 shares. 567,957 were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag.